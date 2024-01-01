For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage boy was stabbed to death just minutes before midnight in front of hundreds of people celebrating New Year’s Eve in central London.

Harry Pitman, 16, was fatally wounded on the popular Primrose Hill – where crowds gather each year to watch the fireworks across central London – at 11.30pm.

A murder investigation, codenamed Operation Booknote, has now been launched after the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before midnight.

Revellers fled the scene screaming in terror after the boy collapsed to the ground at the top of the hill.

Video from the scene shows police cars driving through crowds of revellers, some with children on their shoulders, as officers tried to reach the fatally wounded boy.

Police officers performed first aid on the teenager before paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said the boy’s family have been informed of his death and are being supported by specialist officers. A family member told The Independent that the boy’s mother is “very distraught”.

The Metropolitan Police have appealed for witnesses, noting that the central London hotspot was busy with people who had gathered to see in the new year.

The teenager died on Primrose Hill in Camden, where crowds had gathered to watch the London fireworks on New Year’s Eve (PA Wire)

One witness told The Independent: “Things happened so quickly, it was all over in five minutes or less. It was horrible. I just saw someone five metres away fall on the floor.

“People around him started screaming and running away. We were next to the police, they rushed to his side and told everyone to stay away.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before midnight (PA)

They added: “I feel for the family and I hope they find peace when this is all over.”

Another reveller, Solomon Raja, 23, said he saw a large white tent at the top of the hill.

He said: “I was there with thousands of others. We only realised what had happened after the fireworks had ended, and when we started walking back, we saw that the police had cordoned a large area behind where we were viewing the fireworks from.

“Once we saw a large white tent, we made the assumption that someone had been stabbed.”

Mr Raja added: “Most of the crowd were completely oblivious to what had happened – people were focused on the fireworks, and news didn’t really travel forward.

“There were so many kids around – this is what sickens me the most. It’s terrible that on a day like this, people decide to resort to disgusting acts.”

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody.

Extensive police cordons remain in place as officers conduct a forensic examination of the scene and the surrounding area (PA)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan posted on X: “It’s an utter tragedy when a young person loses their life to senseless violence.”

Sir Keir Starmer posted an appeal for witnesses, adding: “My heart goes out to the family and friends of the teenager killed on Primrose Hill last night.”

Primrose Hill in London is a popular spot for people watching the New Year’s Eve fireworks and police said it was ‘busy’ at the time of the stabbing (PA Wire)

Officers believe the area was busy with people at the time. If you saw what happened or have information, mobile phone footage or other material that can help, please call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 6649/31 Dec.

To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.