A man has been charged with the murder of a mother in Primrose Hill, London.

Nicole Hurley, 37, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene on Broxwood Way at around 1am on 10 October, following police calls about a disturbance in the area.

Ms Hurley was found with stab wounds, and her family are being supported by special officers.

Jason Bell, 40, also of Broxwood Way in Primrose Hill, was arrested later the same day and charged with the murder of Ms Hurley.

He was also charged with false imprisonment, dangerous driving of a motor vehicle and driving whilst disqualified and with no insurance.

Bell was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates on October 12.