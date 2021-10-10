Scotland Yard will not investigate sexual abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, according to reports.

The Met reportedly spoke to accuser Virginia Giuffre and are now said to decided not to take further action on her claims.

The Duke of York faces a civil suit in the US which was brought by Ms Giuffre, who claims he raped her when she was 17.

The Met was also said to have decided not to take further action over Ms Giuffre’s claims against late padeophile Jeffrey Epstein, who she says she was being trafficked by when the alleged incidents with Andrew took place.

Ms Giuffre said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew at the home of Ghislaine Maxwell in London, in 2001, when she was about 17 years old.

She also said she was made to have sex with him in Epstein’s New York mansion and on his private island.

Prince Andrew and Ms Maxwell deny the claims against them.

Police have not confirmed if they spoke to Ms Giuffre recently.

In August, Commissioner Cressida Dick said the force would monitor developments in the civil suit against Prince Andrew in the US and review its position not to open an investigation into the allegations.

The Met has examined Ms Giuffre’s allegations at least twice since 2015 but has never opened an investigation, saying that the matter is for US authorities.

The force reportedly said it would continue to work with the US police on matters relating to Epstein.

A statment reported in the Mirror said: “As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action.

”This review has concluded and we are taking no further action.

“We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021. This review is complete and no further action will be taken.”

Prince Andrew’s lawyers have until 29 October to file responses to Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit. His lawyers acknowledged that he had been served at the end of September, weeks after Ms Giuffre’s lawyers said they had delivered the suit.

The royal’s lawyers were this week given permission to review a 2009 settlement between Ms Giuffre and Epstein which they believe will end the suit against him.