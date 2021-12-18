A woman was arrested over a royal security breach in which she banged on the window of Prince Andrew’s car.

The woman, who has not been named, approached the Duke of York’s vehicle as he was driving from his Royal Lodge home on the Windsor estate to Windsor Castle, where he goes horse riding.

The 50-year-old woman “came out of nowhere” and began to bang on the window while shouting abuse at Prince Andrew when he stopped at a crossroads, according to reports.

Police were called at around 10am and responded quickly according to a bystander, MailOnline reports.

Speaking to MailOnline, the witness said: “It was like any other normal day when Andrew makes the drive from Royal Lodge up to Windsor Castle where he goes riding.

“As he got to the junction that crosses the public road, this woman literally appeared out of nowhere and started banging on the window shouting ‘Andrew, Andrew!’

“The police got there very quickly afterwards and took the woman away to question her.

“I don’t think she was trying to attack him or anything, but she certainly got his attention.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said officers were called to Albert Road, Windsor at around 10am.

“A 50-year-old woman, of no fixed abode, has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress,” they said in a statement.

The woman was later pictured being questioned by police nearby and has since been released on bail.

It isn’t the first time a member of the public has harassed the Duke of York, who stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 after he was accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre (then Roberts) when she was 17-years-old.

In April this year, a woman was arrested after she was able to get into the grounds of the Royal Lodge after she claimed to be Prince Andrew’s fiancée.

The 44-year-old woman reportedly wandered around the gardens of the Duke’s home for 20 minutes before being arrested by police.

She was later de-arrested and sectioned under the Mental Health Act.