Woman denies owning or being in charge of pit bull terrier that killed friend
Akif Mustaq was injured on his neck, windpipe, thumb and thigh.
A mother-of-three has denied owning a banned pit bull terrier that mauled her friend to death at her flat.
Leanne McDonnell, 33, is accused of owning or being in charge of a dog called Prince that attacked Akif Mustaq on December 4 in Stratford, east London.
Mr Mustaq was injured on his neck, windpipe, thumb and thigh and died the following day, a previous court hearing was told.
McDonnell, of Shirley Road, Stratford, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday wearing a long green coat and using a crutch.
Last month, officers were called at 4.53am to reports that a 42-year-old man had been seriously wounded, the Metropolitan Police said.
Mr Mustaq later died of his injuries in hospital.
McDonnell, who faces further charges in relation to the dog, was not asked to enter any other pleas, and was granted conditional bail to appear at the same court on June 2.