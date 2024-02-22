List of prison deaths to be published in move ‘from secrecy to openness’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Details of deaths in Britain’s prisons will now be published weekly in a “truly momentous” improvement in openness and transparency.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will post weekly updates identifying those who have died, the prison where they were being held and the date of their death.

Previously, details of those who have died inside prisons have not been released until an inquest has been held - which can take months or even years.

The move comes after self-inflicted deaths in prison soared by nearly a quarter last year, according to Ministry of Justice figures. Of 311 deaths in prison 2023, 93 deaths were recorded as self-inflicted - a rise of 22 per cent on the previous year.

Self-harm incidents have also soared, with one recorded every seven minutes inside the nation’s prisons. Overall there were 67,773 self-harm incidents in the 12 months to September 2023, up 17 per cent compared to the previous year.

Announcing the move, a spokesman said the prisons ombudsman Adrian Usher felt it was important to improve transparency.

A PPO spokesperson said: “The PPO publishes fatal incident investigation reports on our website already, however we have decided to announce the names of those whose deaths we are investigating at the start of our investigations.

“Ombudsman Adrian Usher felt it was important that we are even more transparent in our investigations so the website will be updated weekly. We will not announce the names of those under 18.”

On Thursday, the first list of recent deaths was published on the ombudsman’s website - revealing the watchdog is investigating six deaths which took place the week until 22 February.

They include two deaths at HMP Littlehey, a Category C prison for male sex offenders in Cambridgeshire, and further deaths at HMP Lindholme, Serco-operated HMP Fosse Way, HMP Whatton and HMP Northumberland.

Further details of the investigation into each fatal incident will continue to be published after inquests have concluded.

Mark Leech, editor of The Prisons Handbook for England and Wales, welcomed the move “from secrecy to openness” - however the charity Inquest has raised concerns over the impact on bereaved families.

Mr Leech, who wrote a scathing editorial on the failure of the PPO to disclose details of those who have died in custody in the 2023 edition of the annual reference book, said: “Make no mistake this change of Ombudsman policy, moving from secrecy to openness in disclosing the details of those who have died inside our prisons within a week of their deaths, is truly momentous.

“That shocking failure to acknowledge the public’s right to know who, where and when someone had died in the custody of State shortly after it happened, has been an issue I have raised with every Prisons Ombudsman since 2010 - all without any success, until now.

“This abrupt about turn will rightly have a welcome and vitally important effect on the perceived independence of the Prisons Ombudsman, and it shows respect too for bereaved families who, since the Office of Prisons Ombudsman was created exactly 30 years ago, have been treated with an appalling lack of respect.”

Inquest, which supports bereaved families, said the move is welcome but raised questions over the impact of rapid publication on grieving families who may not have held a funeral.

Spokesperson Lucy McKay told The Independent: “Transparency following deaths in prison is vital to ensure that the public are aware of the fatal consequences of our failing criminal justice system.

“The regular publication of information on individual deaths and the prisons they are taking place in is welcome, but must be balanced with the needs of the bereaved people.

“Behind every person who has died in prison is countless bereaved family members and friends who are responding to the loss of a loved one.”