Man who escaped from prison van on motorway found

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man who escaped from a prison van on a motorway has been found.

Jamie Cooper, 33, fled from the GEOAmey vehicle travelling to Lancaster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, Lancashire Police said.

The force said they received a report of the escape, believed to have taken place on the M55 near junction two for Catforth, near Preston, at about 8.54am.

Cooper was found in Blackburn on Saturday afternoon after a car which had travelled from Bolton was stopped.

Cooper has been arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody.

Lancashire Police posted on Facebook: "Over the last few days we had asked for your help to find wanted Jamie Cooper who absconded from a prison van on the M55 near Preston.

"At 8.54am on Wednesday 19th March, it was reported to us that Cooper had escaped from a GEOAmey van which was taking prisoners from Blackpool custody to Lancaster Magistrates Court.

"To update you, Cooper, 33, was found in Blackburn this afternoon after a car which had travelled from Bolton, was stopped by officers.

"He was arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody and is now in custody.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal, it is much appreciated."

GEOAmey previously said it will be conducting a "full investigation" regarding the incident.