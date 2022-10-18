Jump to content

Prison officer denies having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate

Ruth Shmylo, 25, denies becoming involved with the male prisoner while at HMP Parc in Bridgend.

Bronwen Weatherby
Tuesday 18 October 2022 14:26
Prison officer Ruth Shmylo arriving at Cardiff Crown Court.
Prison officer Ruth Shmylo arriving at Cardiff Crown Court.
(PA Wire)

A female prison officer has pleaded not guilty to having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate.

Ruth Shmylo, 25, from Pontypridd, South Wales, denies becoming involved with the male prisoner at the category B jail HMP Parc in Bridgend.

Shmylo appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday wearing a white T-shirt and grey blazer and spoke only to confirm her name, age, address and plea.

She will face trial in September next year charged with misconduct in public office.

The full charge says: “Between 1st December 2020 and 16th April 2021 at HMP Parc while acting as a public officer, namely a prison custody officer, wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust in the office holder by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner.”

The next hearing will take place on September 11 next year.

Shmylo was released on unconditional bail.

