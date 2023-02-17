Prison officer denies ‘right wing terrorism’ offences

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A prison officer has denied terrorism offences including possessing a document called The White Resistance Manual.

Ashley Neil Sharp, 42, of Cudworth, Barnsley, pleaded not guilty to a charge of disseminating a terrorist document and another of possession of a document containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Sharp entered his pleas at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday.

Wearing a blue three-piece suit, a white shirt and a black tie, he told the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC: “I believe I am innocent.”

Sharp was given conditional bail and will appear at the same court again for his trial on May 2.

A previous hearing heard how the dissemination charge relates to an allegation he posted a link to a file entitled Mr BondMusic to an extreme right-wing channel named The White Stag Athletics Club.

Sharp was arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, assisted by South Yorkshire Police, in May last year, following an investigation into online activity related to suspected extreme right-wing terrorism.