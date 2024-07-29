Prison officer pleads guilty to misconduct after sex with inmate on video

Support truly

A prison officer has pleaded guilty to misconduct after having sex with an inmate in a cell.

Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, of Fulham, south-west London, was charged after a video of the activity was shared online.

A police investigation was launched after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside HMP c in south London.

De Sousa Abreu was arrested and charged with misconduct in public office.

She wore a light-coloured suit and brown top for the short hearing at Isleworth Crown Court in west London.

Linda De Sousa Abreu arrives at Isleworth Crown Court, west London, where she is charged with misconduct in public office, after a video was shared on social media allegedly showing a prison officer having sex with an HMP Wandsworth inmate in a jail cell ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

The charge states that De Sousa Abreu “wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust in the office holder by engaging in a sexual act with a prisoner in a prison cell”.

It happened at Wandsworth between June 26-28.

The mother was arrested at Heathrow Airport and was due to catch a flight to Madrid having notified the prison of her travel plans.

De Sousa Abreu, who holds a Portuguese passport, was granted conditional bail, and will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court on November 7.