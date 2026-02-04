Prison security systems not being fixed amid drug crisis, report finds

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Critical security systems across Britain’s prisons are being left unrepaired for extended periods, in some cases years, creating an environment where illicit drugs can easily flood into jails, a public spending watchdog has warned.

A report by the National Audit Office (NAO) reveals that broken X-ray scanners and damaged window grilles leave correctional facilities vulnerable to drug deliveries via drones and other methods.

The watchdog highlighted that HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) has significantly underspent on crucial security measures.

Between 2019-20 and 2021-22, HMPPS spent only 75 per cent of its £100 million security investment programme budget, with the largest shortfall identified in gate security.

Prison governors have reported a lack of funds to fix essential equipment, leading to X-ray scanners remaining broken for months and window security improvements taking several years.

open image in gallery Prisons have been warned that security systems need to be fixed to tackle the drug crisis (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Archive )

The maintenance backlog across the prison estate has doubled from £0.9 billion to £1.8 billion between 2020 and 2024.

The age and poor condition of some prisons exacerbate their vulnerability to drone incursions, a threat previously described by the chief inspector of prisons as a national security concern.

With around half of all prisoners reportedly having a drug problem as of April 2025, easy access to substances is severely hindering HMPPS’s ability to maintain control and rehabilitate offenders. The NAO urged HMPPS to address security weaknesses in specific prisons "with more urgency".

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, stated: "The proliferation of illicit drugs in prisons undermines rehabilitation, damages health, and destabilises prison environments, yet too many of the basic controls and interventions are not being done well enough – from repairing critical security equipment to aligning health and operational priorities.

“Our recommendations are designed to help the prison and health services direct resources to where they can have the greatest impact on this serious problem."

Tom Wheatley, president of the Prison Governors Association, explained that inmates will "bend, break and burn" window grilles to facilitate the delivery of drugs and other contraband.

He told the Press Association: "The grilles are not being immediately replaced, and those cells are not being taken out of action because we can’t afford to do that and because prisons are full. That cell is now vulnerable to contraband being delivered through the window, but there’s very little you can do about it."

Mr Wheatley added that prison governors lack budget for building maintenance, which falls to the Ministry of Justice, leading to a "significant and long-standing failure to effectively maintain prisons."

Prisons minister Lord Timpson acknowledged the findings, stating: "This report exposes yet further failings in the prison system we inherited, with underinvestment in security contributing to the unacceptable levels of drugs behind bars.

open image in gallery Lord Timpson acknowledged more needs to be done ( Parliament TV )

We are taking decisive action to grip this crisis, investing £40 million to bolster security including anti-drone measures like reinforced windows and specialist netting to keep contraband out. But I know more must be done.

“That is why we’re also boosting the support provided to offenders to overcome their addictions, funding substance-free units and deploying specialist staff across the estate to tackle drug use."

The revelations come as a separate report from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) warned that the probation service is on the brink of collapse.

The PAC noted that the number of prisoners recalled to custody is at an all-time high, with probation staff feeling "alienated" under the strain of heavy workloads, operating at an estimated 118 per cent capacity for several years.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chairman of the PAC, commented: "The probation service in England and Wales is failing. The endpoint of this failure is demonstrated by our report, which shows the number of prisoners recalled to prison is at an all-time high.

“It was deeply alarming to hear of probation staff working under immense pressure in a seemingly toxic environment, in a culture built on emotional strain and trauma.

“This not only raises concerns about the toll the overall system is taking on their mental health but the impact it is having on their ability to perform their duties. The public’s safety relies on them doing so."

The broader justice system is under immense pressure, with an emergency early release scheme launched on 10 September 2024, shortly after the prison population reached a record 88,521.

Sir Geoffrey concluded: "Unfortunately, the landscape for probation is not going to become more forgiving for a service which has slipped into decline in recent years, as plans to free up capacity, including with early release schemes, in other parts of the crisis-ridden justice system are likely to increase demand.

“Well-run probation is a must-have, helping those who have served their time find their place back in society."