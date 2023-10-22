For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are hunting for three fugitive prisoners who escaped jail on the same day, warning the public to not approach them.

The criminals, one of whom has been locked up for threatening someone with a blade, all fled Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge, on Saturday, as officers appeal for help in finding them.

Two of the men are believed to have escaped the Category D open prison in the evening together, while another left in the morning.

Joshua Lewis Terry is serving a two-year and four-month sentence for affray, threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place, and theft (Suffolk Constabulary)

Suffolk Constabulary warned the public “should not approach them”.

The force received a report at around 7pm that Joshua Lewis Terry, 29, previously from the Norfolk area, and Levi Mitchell, 39, previously from the Hertfordshire area, had been reported missing.

It came after the force received a report at around 9.20am that Aidan McGuiness, 44, previously from the Barnsley area, had also been reported missing.

Levi Mitchell is currently serving a sentence for multiple burglary offences (Suffolk Constabulary)

Terry is serving a two-year and four-month sentence for affray, threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place, and theft.

He is described as being 6ft 2 inches tall with ginger hair and blue eyes. He is of a thin build with stubble facial hair. He also has a tattoo on his lower arm of a star.

Mitchell is currently serving a sentence for multiple burglary offences.

Aidan McGuiness is serving a three-year sentence for theft, fraud, and possession of a controlled drug of Class B charges (Suffolk Constabulary)

He is described as being 5ft 10 inches tall with ginger hair and blue eyes. He is of a slight build with a goatee. He also has a birthmark on his left arm and hand.

McGuiness is serving a three-year sentence for theft, fraud, and possession of a controlled drug of Class B charges.

He is described as being 5ft 10 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He is of a thin build with a clean-shaven face and a slight northern accent. He also has a ‘Zara’ tattoo on his left wrist.

Anyone who knows of the trio’s whereabouts or has seen any of them should contact Suffolk Police, quoting CAD 310 or CAD 311 or CAD 95 of 21 October.