Police are hunting for a sex offender who poses a “real danger to women and children” after escaping from prison.

The public is being urged to stay away from Paul Robson, 56, after he absconded from HMP North Sea Camp, in Boston, Lincolnshire, shortly before 7am on Sunday.

Police have warned the convicted sex offender, who was serving a life sentence for attempted rape and indecent assault, is capable of causing “significant harm” to anyone he comes cross.

Robson is described as a white male with a bald head, a long goatee beard and is of a slim build. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 999.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “We are still working tirelessly to locate Paul Robson and are still working through numerous lines of enquiry.

“He could be anywhere in the country, and we are really keen to hear from the public with potential sightings so we can take this man off our streets.

“Robson is a dangerous sex offender and while he presents a particular danger to women and young children, I believe he can cause real harm to anyone he comes across.

“If you see Robson, please do not approach him, and do not try to apprehend him yourself. Call 999 immediately.”

He added: “This man is a convicted rapist, serving a life sentence and is extremely dangerous. I believe he poses a real risk of causing significant harm to members of the community.”