For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Recalled prisoners will be released after 28 days under emergency measures to free up 1400 prison places, the justice secretary has announced.

Shabana Mahmood warned Britain’s prisons are at 99 per cent capacity and the UK is due to run out of places in five months, which would result in the “total breakdown of law and order”.

Unveiling fresh measures to reduce the soaring inmate population recalled to custody for breaching their licence conditions, she said offenders serving sentences of between one and four years will only be returned to prison for a fixed, 28-day period.

However this will exclude those recalled for committing a serious further offence. Sexual offenders, violent criminals and serious domestic abusers will also be excluded, as they are already subject to enhanced risk management with police, prisons and probation services.

Ms Mahmood also announced the Ministry of Justice had received treasury funding of £4.7bn for three new prisons as part of a “record prison expansion”.

The cash will see officials break ground on a site near HMP Gartree in Leicestershire later this year, while plans are underway for new prisons near HMP Grendon, in Buckinghamshire, and HMP Garth, in Lancashire.

However she admitted we “cannot build our way out of this crisis”, adding the prison population is increasing by 3,000 each year - the equivalent of two entire prisons.

She said the impact of David Gauke’s sentencing review, which is expected to overhaul the justice system with recommendations for shorter jail terms and increased use of community punishments, will not be felt until Spring next year.

Despite already releasing at least 16,231 inmates after serving just 40 per cent of their sentence to ease overcrowding, she said the additional measures are needed to “buy us the time we need”.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Ms Mahmood warned: “The consequences of failing to act are unthinkable, but they must be understood.

“If our prisons overflow, courts cancel trials, police halt their arrests, crime goes unpunished and we reach a total breakdown of law and order.”

Amy Rees, the MoJ's interim permanent secretary, said running prisons so close to capacity creates “escalating problems”, including increased violence and less time to for work and education to prevent reoffending.

The government is already reliant on a number of police cells to temporarily hold offenders under measures called Operation Safeguard.

“If capacity gets even tighter, as an exceptional measure we would activate ‘Operation Early Dawn’,” she added.

“This means we convene a team at 5.30 am every day to track each individual potentially coming into custody so that we can make sure there will be a space available for them”

Early Dawn was last activated between 19 August and 9 September last year, however in recent week the government has come close to activating it once again, she said.

“If Operation Early Dawn is unable to manage the flow of prisoners, the situation becomes intolerable,” she warned. “We would, at this stage, see the managed breakdown of the criminal justice system.

“Police holding cells would be full, and the police would be faced with being unable to make arrests. Courts would need to consider bail for offenders they would normally consider dangerous enough to remand to prison.”

More follows on this breaking news story...