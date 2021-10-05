The Probation Service’s failure to share information about a baby-sitter before he murdered a 21-month-old girl in his partner’s care “could have made a difference” to her fate, a serious case review has found.

Lilly Hanrahan suffered a fatal brain injury and six broken ribs after Sean Sadler shook and beat her in a “brutal assault” at her Birmingham home in November 2017.

A review into her death, published on Tuesday, said crucial information about Sadler, that would have enacted safeguarding measures, was not communicated to her guardian by the Probation Service. The Independent has contacted the Probation Service for comment.

Birmingham Crown Court was told the murder was the culmination of a string of offences linked to Sadler’s “uncontrollable” temper. Jurors heard how Sadler had four previous convictions for offences of battery, starting with an attack in which he struck his then partner with a dog chain.

The trial was told Sadler began a relationship with Lilly’s guardian in the spring of 2017, becoming a regular visitor to the home and often staying overnight. Sadler denied murder and claimed the child had fallen asleep on the sofa and that he had called an ambulance when he couldn’t wake her.

In a case review, Lilly’s special guardian stated that she would have taken steps to distance herself from Sadler had she known about his previous convictions.

The report noted that the programmes tutor in the Probation Service had become aware that Sadler had a new partner in September 2017. Although this was recorded in case notes by her, she did not follow procedure and inform the probation officer or the women’s support worker (WSW) about the development.

Had the probation officer and WSW become aware of this information, it would have been referred to the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub, the report said. The WSW would have later made contact with Lilly’s guardian to make her “aware of the identified risks potentially posed to partners and children” by Sadler.

It added: “This omission may well have had very serious consequences for Lilly, and may be the single omission that could have made a difference.

“The Probation Service failed to follow their own procedures. Had they done so, Children’s Social Care would have been alerted and safeguarding processes put in place.”

The report said the Probation Service had identified that its “process is not sufficiently robust” and a review is to be undertaken to determine whether a change to the process is required.

Addressing the views of the woman who had care of Lilly, the report added: “She told us that she blames herself completely for the death of Lilly: that she should have been more suspicious of her then partner, should not have taken his word, should not have allowed him to babysit for Lilly, should have seen the pattern in the bruises.

“She also blames the police for not informing her about her then partner’s convictions.

“In fact, probation had a duty to inform her. She said, that had she known, she would have immediately taken steps to distance herself from him.”

Commenting on the report, Penny Thompson, the Independent Chair of Birmingham Safeguarding Children Partnership, said: “Lilly’s death at 21 months at the hands of her Special Guardian’s partner in November 2017, is profoundly sad.

“Sean Saddler, the person responsible for Lilly’s murder, has now been brought to justice. I offer condolences to her family and loved ones on behalf of the Birmingham Safeguarding Children Partnership.

“I know they continue to feel her loss intensely.”