Animal Rebellion protesters ‘thrown out’ after targeting Salt Bae’s London restaurant

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Activists have targeted the Knightsbridge steak restaurant owned by Salt Bae.

The Animal Rebellion group, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, said eight people entered the Nusr-Et steakhouse in the upmarket central London district at about 6pm and sat at tables which were already reserved.

A video showed staff at the restaurant carrying protesters out of the eatery and into the street as spectators looked on.

Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gokce and who shared a picture of himself at the World Cup on Friday, became a viral internet hit for his technique of sprinkling salt on to his dishes.

The protest group said in a press release it is calling for “a plant-based food system and mass rewilding”.

Student Ben Thomas, 20, said: “Restaurants like these are symbolic of a broken system.

“Whilst two million people are relying on food banks in the UK right now, influencer chefs are selling gold-plated steaks for more than £1,000.

“Steaks, and other red meats, that we know carry the highest environmental impacts.”

It comes weeks after a similar stunt at Gordon Ramsay’s three-star Michelin restaurant in Chelsea.

Restaurant staff remove protesters in London (Animal Rebellion)

The group also confirmed 16 more supporters have occupied Mana, a Michelin star restaurant, where food is served starting at £195 per person.

Posting on Twitter, Animal Rebellion said: “Whilst 2 million in the UK rely on food banks, high-end restaurants are catering to a wealthy minority.”

Animal Rebellion staff sat in reserved seats in the restaurant (Animal Rebellion)

The Metropolitan Police said it had been called to Nusr-Et on Saturday but later said police attendance was not required as the protesters had left.

The force said: “At 6.08pm on Saturday, 3 December police were made aware of a protest at a restaurant in Knightsbridge, SW1. The group subsequently left the area and police attendance was not required.”