Police investigate whether new IRA were behind bomb attack on two officers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are investigating whether the new IRA were behind a bomb attack on two officers in Co Tyrone.

The officers escaped injury in the attack at Mount Carmel Heights after a bomb detonated at the side of their police car on Thursday.

PSNI assistant chief constable Bobby Singleton said the location of the explosion and previous attacks made the involvement of the dissident republican splinter group, the new IRA, a “strong line of inquiry”.

Police said that they have discovered what could be a command wire for the improvised explosive device during follow-up searches in Strabane.

A major security alert is continuing in the area, affecting more than 1,000 residents and leaving some children unable to get to school.

Mr Singleton said that the attack had happened shortly before 11pm on Thursday, when two of the officers from the Strabane response local policing team were on duty.

“They were conducting routine patrols in relation to ongoing antisocial behaviour in the area when they observed a flash and heard a loud bang,” he said.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton, speaks to the media at Strabane PSNI station (PA)

“They left the area, came back to the station and they found evidence of some blast damage to their police vehicle.

“They later returned to the scene in a controlled fashion and established what they believe to have been the location of an explosion.”

He added that the force was “treating this incident as a credible attempt to murder those officers.”

He said: “We have seen evidence of what we believe is a viable explosive device.

“Fortunately the officers have not been injured in this attack but this attack took place in a busy residential area, it was absolutely reckless and any member of the public, never mind our police officers, could have been seriously injured.”

Asked who could be responsible, the officer said: “Given the location of the attack and previous incidents, a strong line of inquiry would be the New IRA.”

Mr Singleton said PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne had met local officers in Strabane to offer his support.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said any attempt to kill officers was “reprehensible”.

She tweeted: “Those involved in this attack will not succeed in dragging society backwards.

“We must all unite against these reckless actions. We must keep building the peace and moving forward.”

Officers from the PSNI at the scene, following the attempted murder of two officers in Strabane (PA)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “This callous and seemingly pre-meditated attack must be roundly condemned.

“My thoughts first and foremost are with the officers affected, their loved ones and PSNI colleagues as they come to terms with has happened.

“Attempts on the life of police officers were wrong in the past and remain wrong today.”

Taosieach Micheal Martin was in Newry, Co Down, when news of the attack began to emerge.

He said: “I have just been hearing news overnight and we do need further clarity in terms of what happened here and I understand an investigation is under way.

“But any such attempt to injure members of the security forces or the PSNI would be absolutely shocking and stands to be condemned.

“It is quite shocking, if that is the case, that something like that would happen.”

Press Assocation contributed to this report.