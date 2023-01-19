Stalker thought Pussycat Dolls star was his girlfriend, trial told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A stalker who believed Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts was his girlfriend blew her kisses as she left the radio station where she works, a court has heard.

Lewis Langley, 47, is said to have regularly “loitered” outside the building in Leicester Square, central London, where he performed exercise routines including high kicks and running.

On one occasion in October last year, he allegedly followed the former Strictly Come Dancing star, 41, as she left to get into her waiting car before blowing kisses at her through the window.

He is said to have regularly attended the DJ’s workplace early in the morning as Ms Roberts arrived, during a stalking campaign between May and October last year.

Langley, of Thornton Heath, south London, is also accused of attending an address in Borough, central London, where he believed Roberts lived, where he would sit on a chair staring into the building.

He is on trial at Croydon Crown Court, where he denies stalking Ms Roberts.

Ashley Roberts gave evidence via video-link (PA Wire)

Prosecutors offered no evidence on a further charge of stalking the Borough building’s manager, Anna Olivera, after the complainant refused to give evidence if she could be seen by journalists in court.

Prosecutor Alex Alawode said: “The defendant believed he was in a relationship with Ms Roberts, being a former member of girl band Pussycat Dolls and currently a radio DJ in central London.”

He said Langley would attend the radio studio at around 6am as she arrived and would wait nearby until she left work.

“The defendant was captured on CCTV on a number of occasions and was seen performing exercise routines outside the building by way of high kicks or running,” Mr Alawode said.

Langley is said to have left property outside the building in Borough, later telling police he was in a relationship with Ms Roberts, with whom he had made arrangements over social media, but she was ignoring him.

Langley was arrested in August last year and detained under the Mental Health Act but began returning to Ms Roberts’ workplace in October last year.

Mr Alawode said on one occasion he was “following her as she got into her waiting vehicle as she left work”.

“He was following alongside that vehicle and blowing kisses into the window, believed to be directly aimed at Ms Roberts.”

The prosecutor said: “The defendant states he was not stalking the complainant but had good reason to be at those locations.”

The trial continues.