Chauffeur stalked Qatari princess after believing they were in relationship

A chauffeur has been sentenced to a community order after stalking a Qatari princess who he believed he was in a relationship with, a court has heard.

Jihad Abousalah, 47, stalked Haya Al-Thani between March 1 and March 23 of this year, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday.

He appeared in court wearing a shirt and trousers, and with his facial hair styled in a long beard.

The court heard that Abousalah, of Park West, Edgeware Road, worked as a driver for Ms Al-Thani, who is a member of the Qatari royal family.

However, he began to believe he was in a relationship with the princess.

David Burns, prosecuting, said Abousalah sent the princess flowers.

“He sent her notes wishing her happy birthday,” he said. “The gifts included a bracelet and flowers.”

He then began to call Ms Al-Thani.

“The complainant was staying in Doha and began to receive a number of calls.”

Abousalah also attended Ms Al-Thani’s address, and attempted to give a member of staff flowers for her.

“The complainant said that the fact that it was her address left her feeling frightened.”

The court heard that Ms Al-Thani became so concerned about Abousalah’s behaviour that she asked her husband, Mohamed Al-Thani, to hire private security.

“The complainant has stated she has spoken to her husband about hiring bodyguards,” said Mr Burns.

“She said the whole incident has caused her alarm and distress. She has said she could not go about her normal day-to-day life.

“She feels she needs protection for herself and for her children.”

He added that Ms Al-Thani felt scared because Abousalah knew her children’s schedule, and that she often looks out of the window when she is at home to check if he is nearby.

Sundeep Pankhania, in mitigation, said his client had suffered from mental illness at the time of the offending.

“He had an ill-formed view that he was in a relationship with the princess,” he said.

“He divorced his wife because he genuinely held that belief.”

Abousalah was arrested and charged with stalking, before admitting the charge at an earlier hearing, the court heard.

Judge Louisa Cieciora said she had “carefully” considered the contents of a medical report before sentencing Abousalah.

“Your responsibility is substantially reduced by reason of your mental disorder,” she said.

She said his behaviour had caused “very serious distress” to the victim.

“I note your remorse and I accept that it was genuine,” she said.

She sentenced Abousalah to a 12-month community order, as well as a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She also put in place a three-year restraining order, ordering him to avoid Ms Al-Thani and her husband, as well as the Hyde Park area.