A man has been arrested following an attack which left the victim fighting for life after a Queen Park Rangers football match.

The Metropolitan Police said a 52-year-old man was found with serious head injuries following QPR’s 2-0 win against Luton Town on Friday, 19 November.

He was found on Uxbridge Road near the junction with Devonport Road around 9.50pm.

The victim, who is from the Luton area, was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service where he remains in a life-threatening condition. His family have been informed.

Scotland Yard detectives believe he may have been assaulted or caught up in a fight following the Championship match and have appealed for witnesses.

On Sunday, a 26-year-old man was arrested on the suspicion of attempted murder.

Officers from the Central West Command Unit are investigating the incident, and have appealed to anyone who witnessed disorder after the Championship match to come forward.

Metropolitan Police Detective Constable Arrash Faghihi said it happened in an “extremely busy” area and urged anyone with mobile phone footage that could be relevant to contact the force.

He said: “This man sustained a serious head injury, and it is vital that we make contact with witnesses quickly.

“The area was extremely busy after the match and there will undoubtedly be many people with information that will assist police.

“I need them to get in touch as detectives work to build a complete picture of what happened on Friday night.”

Anyone with mobile phone footage which could be relevant has also been urged to call police on 101, quoting CAD7888/19Nov, or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111