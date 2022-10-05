For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man accused of threatening to kill the Queen with a crossbow is to go on trial in March.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link for a hearing on Wednesday.

He was wearing a black hoodie and spoke only to confirm his identity.

The former Co-op worker is accused of three offences, including one under the Treason Act, after being detained in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

The taking of pleas was adjourned for further evidence to be obtained and the defendant remains in custody.

The charges allege that Mr Chail, of Hampshire, made a threat to kill her late majesty the Queen on 25 December last year.

He is charged with carrying a loaded crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle “without lawful authority or reasonable excuse”.

Mr Chail is also charged, under section two of the Treason Act 1842, with “wilfully producing or having a loaded crossbow with intent to use the same to injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, or to alarm her Majesty”.

Mr Justice Sweeney set a trial date on 20 March and a further hearing will take place in December, on a date to be confirmed.