Windsor Castle: Armed intruder arrested in grounds of castle as Queen celebrates Christmas

The Queen is currently celebrating Christmas at Windsor Castle, along with Prince Charles and Camilla

Thomas Kingsley
Saturday 25 December 2021 16:26
An armed man has been arrested for attempting to break into Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

Officers responded to a security breach at around 8.30am within the grounds of Windsor Castle, where the Queen is celebrating Christmas.

A 19-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested and he remains in custody at this time.

Thames Valley Police said he has been arrested on suspicion of trespass and possession of an offensive weapon.

The force said security procedures were triggered “within moments of the man entering the grounds”.

Superintendent Rebecca Mears said: “An investigation is ongoing and we are working with colleagues from Metropolitan Police.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

“We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

“Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident. We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public.”

