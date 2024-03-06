Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli appears in court on sex charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli has appeared in court accused of sex offences.

The 55-year-old, who has appeared on TV shows including Celebrity MasterChef, Loose Ends and Question Time, was released on bail after a private appearance at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He faced three charges of indecent assault, one charge of sexual assault and two charges of breach of the peace.

Kohli did not enter a plea during the hearing.

He was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Kohli was charged in August with sexual offences which were described as “non-recent”.

A date for his next court appearance has yet to be set.