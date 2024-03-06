Jump to content

Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli appears in court on sex charges

The 55-year-old faces ‘non-recent’ sexual offence allegations including three indecent assaults and one sexual assault.

By Sarah Ward
Wednesday 06 March 2024 18:31
Hardeep Singh Kohli faces four sex assault charges (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli has appeared in court accused of sex offences.

The 55-year-old, who has appeared on TV shows including Celebrity MasterChef, Loose Ends and Question Time, was released on bail after a private appearance at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He faced three charges of indecent assault, one charge of sexual assault and two charges of breach of the peace.

Kohli did not enter a plea during the hearing.

He was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Kohli was charged in August with sexual offences which were described as “non-recent”.

A date for his next court appearance has yet to be set.

