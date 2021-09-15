Man denies stirring up racial hatred with ‘Radio Aryan’ website

A man has appeared in court accused of stirring up racial hatred with an online radio station.
James Allchurch, also known as Sven Longshanks, allegedly used the “Radio Aryan” website to distribute recordings with titles referring to “rivers of blood” and the “usual suspects”.
The 49-year-old pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of distributing recordings stirring up racial hatred between May 2019 and March this year.
A judge at Swansea Crown Court released him on unconditional bail during Wednesday’s hearing.
Judge Paul Thomas said he would go on trial on 27 June next year, after a further preliminary hearing in March or April.
Mr Allchurch was arrested in December 2019 and charged following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and the Welsh Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit.
Additional reporting by PA