Breaking News email

A 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in a Somerset town at the weekend has been named as Charley Bates.

Emergency services were called to a car park in The Street, Radstock, at around 6.40pm on Sunday after reports of disorder involving a number of people.

Joshua Delbono, of Slipps Close, Frome, was charged with murder on Tuesday and remains in police custody ahead of appearing before Bath Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Charley’s family said in tribute to him: “Our beautiful Charley boy. We are all so very proud of you. You are desperately missed by so many.”

Officers say Charley’s family have requested privacy as the investigation continues.

A 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder, while another man, also 18, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The woman has now been released under investigation, while the two men remain in police custody for further questioning.

Following the death, neighbourhood Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu said the “terrible” incident had been a “huge shock” for the community.

He added: “We’re standing with our community to support this devastated family and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

DCI Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said the 16-year-old’s family were being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

“They’re grateful for the support of the community but ask to be given privacy to mourn their loss”, he added.

Avon and Somerset Police also said Year 11 pupils in the area were being offered support by school staff, while youth workers had set up a drop-in for any young person affected by the incident.

The police investigation continues. If you have any information, please call 101 and give the reference 5222182800.