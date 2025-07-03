Activists remanded in custody after RAF aircraft break-in

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Four people have been remanded in custody after two Voyager aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in a protest reportedly carried out by members of Palestine Action.

Amy Gardiner-Gibson, 29, Jony Cink, 24, Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, 36, and Lewis Chiaramello, 22, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in custody on Thursday.

The defendants spoke only to confirm their names and were not asked to enter pleas.

The incident in Oxfordshire caused about £7 million worth of damage to the aircraft on June 20, police said previously.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) on Wednesday charged the defendants with conspiracy to enter a prohibited place knowingly for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom, and conspiracy to commit criminal damage, under the Criminal Law Act 1977.

Prosecutor Richard Link said the charges came after a serious incident of criminal damage was reported on June 20.

Each defendant is heavily involved in Palestine Action, he added.

open image in gallery Protesters wave Palestinian flags as a prison van arrives carrying four activists to Westminster Magistrates ‘Court ( Getty Images )

He told the court that as far as the prosecution is aware, they live “transient lifestyles”.

There was applause and chants of “free Palestine” from the packed public gallery as the defendants were led away.

One kissed his hands towards the supporters as people shouted “We love you Daniel”.

CTPSE on Wednesday said a 41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had been released on bail until September 19.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and released without charge, it added.

They will next appear at the Old Bailey on July 18.