For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A US airman has been charged with multiple counts of rape at an RAF base.

Lee Bogstad is accused of three counts of raping a UK citizen at RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire between November 2020 and February 2021.

The 21-year-old will appear before magistrates in Northampton on June 29, Northamptonshire Police said.

Police said they led the investigation with the “full co-operation” of the United States Air Force (USAF).

RAF Croughton was put in the spotlight in 2019 after teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn was killed by American citizen Anne Sacoolas as she drove on the wrong side of the road after leaving the base.