Four remanded in custody after RAF aircraft ‘damaged by Palestine Action’

Amy Gardiner-Gibson, Jony Cink, Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, and Lewie Chiaramello, are charged with conspiring to commit criminal damage.

Pol Allingham
Thursday 03 July 2025 14:49 BST
Westminster Magistrates Court, London (Rick Findler/PA)
Westminster Magistrates Court, London (Rick Findler/PA) (PA Archive)

Four people have been remanded in custody after two Voyager aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in a demonstration allegedly carried out by members of Palestine Action.

Amy Gardiner-Gibson, 29, Jony Cink, 24, Daniel Jeronymides-Norie, 36, and Lewis Chiaramello, 22, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in custody on Thursday.

The defendants spoke only to confirm their names.

The incident in Oxfordshire caused about £7 million worth of damage to the aircraft on June 20, police said previously.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) on Wednesday charged the defendants with conspiracy to enter a prohibited place knowingly for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom, and conspiracy to commit criminal damage, under the Criminal Law Act 1977.

There was applause and chants of “free Palestine” from the packed public gallery as the defendants were led away.

They will next appear at the Old Bailey on July 18.

