Watches believed to be worth £300,000 and jewellery were said to have been stolen during the break-in at England star Raheem Sterling’s home.

Surrey Police said they were investigating reports of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead, after being contacted just before 9pm on Saturday.

The force said “no threat of violence” was involved in the incident, but Sterling was absent from England’s 3-0 win over Senegal as he travelled home to be with his family from Qatar.

Police are investigating a report of a burglary at the home of England star Raheem Sterling (PA Wire)

It was initially reported on Sunday that Sterling’s family were inside the house at the time of the break-in.

But the police said the following day that the property’s occupants had come home to discover a number of items, including jewellery and watches, were missing.

A family source told The Sun that watches worth £300,000 had been taken by the intruders, and that police remained at their home for several hours afterwards.

The Chelsea winger is said to have been shaken and concerned about the wellbeing of his children following the incident, and some of his teammates are intensifying security at their own homes in response, multiple outlets reported.

The force said inquiries were underway to establish the circumstances and the investigation is ongoing, saying in their statement: “We are currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead.

“Police were contacted just before 9pm on Saturday 3 December after the occupants of the property came home and discovered a number of items including jewellery and watches had been stolen.

“Inquiries to establish the circumstances are under way and the investigation is ongoing. No threat of violence was involved as the items were discovered stolen retrospectively.”

Sterling has flown home from Qatar to support his family (AP)

Support for the England international flooded in on social media, with Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker sending a message to the 27-year-old on Twitter.

He said: “Thoughts are with [Raheem Sterling] and his family after their awful and harrowing ordeal.”

In a press conference after the game, England manager Gareth Southgate said: “Raheem, as the FA statement says, is having to deal with a family situation, so he’s going back to England.

“We’ve got to give him time to try to resolve that or be there for his family. That’s the most important thing at this time, so we’re going to give him that space. I spent a lot of time with Raheem this morning, but you know you have days where events happen and you have to deal with them.

“He’s on his way home and, yeah, we’re obviously mindful of him being allowed space and (having) privacy respected, so we don’t want to talk in too much detail.”

England's Marcus Rashford, Kieran Trippier, Kalvin Phillips, Luke Shaw and England's Raheem Sterling training in Qatar on Saturday (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

England captain Harry Kane sent his best to Sterling at the man of the match press conference in Al Khor.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family,” he said. “It is a private matter with him, but it’s never easy to see one or your teammates and friends have to deal with something like that.

“We will take it day by day and take the best decision for him and his family. From us as a team we send him our best and hope to see him as soon as possible.”

Additional reporting by PA