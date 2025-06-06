Family jailed for staging armed robbery at own Post Office

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Five members of the same family have been jailed for their involvement in a plot to conceal over £130,000 stolen from a Post Office in a staged armed robbery.

Taxi driver Rajvinder Kahlon, 43, pretended to be an armed robber as part of the plot at the branch in Hounslow, west London.

Kahlon, of Great West Road, Hounslow, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years’ imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday after being convicted of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, conspiracy to steal from the Post Office, and conspiracy to money launder.

Metropolitan Police officers had responded to reports on April 1 last year of an armed robbery at the Post Office within a convenience store in Brabazon Road, Hounslow.

Two women working at the branch, sub-postmistress Sunaver Dhillon, 68, and Ramandeep Dhillon, 40, both of Lyne Road, Virginia Water, lied to officers that they had been threatened by a man with a pistol who stole £50,000, as well as the branch’s CCTV system.

The court heard that money from a safe and a CCTV hard disc had already been removed by Kahlon’s cousin Sukhvir Dhillon, the husband of Ramandeep Dhillon and son of Sunaver Dhillon, before the staged robbery.

Police analysis of Kahlon’s phone showed he was in regular contact with Sukhvir Dhillon, 38, the court heard.

Her Honour Judge Lindsey Rose said of the family’s fake robbery: “It meant many resources were deployed to the Post Office when they could have been deployed elsewhere where they may have saved others, all because of your greed and conniving in pretending this was an armed robbery.”

Kahlon was initially arrested and appeared at Isleworth Crown Court charged with the armed robbery of Ramandeep Dhillon and Sunaver Dhillon before the inside job was revealed.

Kahlon indicated at a pre-trial review that he was willing to plead guilty to the bogus charge before the prosecution requested he was not arraigned.

Sentencing Kahlon, Judge Rose said: “You were the fall guy for this, the robber who failed at his role.

“You were even willing to enter a guilty plea that would have seen you serve a sentence of years’ imprisonment for a crime you didn’t commit.”

The judge said Kahlon was “hoping to be paid handsomely by Sukhvir Dhillon” for keeping quiet, adding that the family’s lies were “maintained over the investigation and prosecution of Mr Kahlon”.

Detectives from the Met’s Flying Squad identified Kahlon from CCTV, tracking him to a nearby car which was registered to him.

Kahlon’s DNA was also found on a metal fence that he cut himself on as he fled the scene.

Elroy Claxton, mitigating for Kahlon, said his client became involved in the plot because of “an overpowering of his mind by brotherly love”.

He added that Kahlon was “remorseful” and denied ever having a firearm in his possession or transferring money over borders.

An audit by the Post Office found that the actual amount of money missing from the store was around £136,000 – none of the money was ever recovered.

The court heard that some of the stolen money may have been sent to India and Canada while they travelled to those countries.

Sentencing the family, the judge said: “You carefully planned a false robbery at a time when you knew the maximum amount of money would be at the Post Office.

“You lied and lied again to try to get away with this.”

Judge Rose said the Dhillon family’s expenditure and lifestyle far exceeded their income.

The judge told them: “You enjoyed multiple expensive cars, holidays and houses – including a very large house in Virginia Water that enjoyed an expensive renovation.”

Sukhvir Dhillon, of Lyne Road, Virginia Water, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for his part in the conspiracy after being found guilty of the same charges as Kahlon at Isleworth Crown Court on March 27.

Sentencing Sukhvir Dhillon, Judge Rose said: “You were the person that was the lead of this offence, you planned what would happen, organised it and put everyone in place.”

Sunaver Dhillon, mother of Sukhvir Dhillon, was sentenced to three years and one months’ imprisonment for her part in the conspiracy after being found guilty of the same charges as Kahlon.

Sentencing her, Judge Rose said: “You went to work to give an air of authenticity to this crime, making sure the safe was open and using your role as sub-postmistress to make sure the maximum amount could be taken.”

Ramandeep Dhillon, the wife of Sukhvir Dhillon, was sentenced to two years and five months’ imprisonment for the same charges.

Sentencing her, Judge Rose said: “You were no doubt brought in for your acting abilities, happy to play your part in acting scared and upset by this fake robbery. You even lied about there being a gun.”

Another family member, Mandeep Gill, 45, was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment, after being found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and conspiracy to money launder.

Gill was not brought into the conspiracy until after the false police report was made, with prosecutor Richard Reynolds adding that her role was “lesser than the others”.

Mr Reynolds said the conspiracy was a “particularly cynical plan” in light of the Post Office Horizon controversy, adding that it came at a time when “public awareness and concern around the Horizon scandal was at its absolute peak”.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We want to publicly thank the Metropolitan Police for its very thorough investigation into this staged armed robbery which was solved using CCTV footage, DNA evidence and other data to identify those involved with this crime.”