Woman raped in church grounds while walking home from night out

An appeal has been launched after a woman was raped in a churchyard while walking home from a night out in Oxford.

The attack happened between 3am and 3.30am on Sunday morning in the grounds of St Clements Church, Thames Valley Police said.

The 20 year-old victim was walking back from the city centre and was approached by a man who took her into the churchyard where she was then raped, the force added.

Detectives want to speak to people leaving the Half Moon nightclub, who may have spoken to the victim or her alleged attacker outside an estate agents on St Clements Street.

Detective Chief Inspector James Horseman, investigating the incident, said: “Prior to the offence taking place, we believe that the offender and victim were outside Taylor’s estate agents in St Clements Street and were spoken to by members of the public who had left the Half Moon nightclub. We are particularly interested in talking to these people.

Police believe the vicitm and suspect were seen speaking outside of Taylor’s estate agents prior to the incident (file photo) (Google Maps)

“Were you in the vicinity of Marston Road and the entrance to St Clements Church between 3am and 3.30am? Were you in the vicinity of the Half Moon nightclub in St Clements Street at around 3am this morning and did you witness an encounter between a male and female outside Taylor’s estate agents?”

Officers investigated the incident throughout Sunday and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“I appreciate that this is likely to cause a great deal of concern to people, but I would like to reassure everybody that we are conducting a thorough investigation. I’d also like to reassure people that we believe this was an isolated incident,” Mr Horseman added.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who has any information or dash-cam footage which could be relevant to come forward at this time. Your information could be really important to our investigation.”

If you have information about this incident, call 101, quoting reference number 43230520207, or make a report online.