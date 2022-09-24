16-year-old boy among five charged over rape and murder of father-of-one in Rotherham

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails
A 16-year-old boy is among five people charged in connection with the false imprisonment, rape and murder of a man in Rotherham.
Adam Clapham, a 31-year-old reportedly survived by a young daughter, was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead on Spring Street after South Yorkshire Police received calls about concerns for his welfare on Monday.
Four people have since been charged with murder, false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.
The first three to be charged with murder, false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm and oral rape were 31-year-old Robert Crookes, of no fixed address, Lynette Myers, 38, of Hounsfield Crescent, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age.
Police announced on Saturday that a fourth individual – Kieron Millar, 29, of Mount Pleasant Road – had been charged with murder, false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm and causing a male to engage in sexual activity, police said.
He was due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning, according to the force.
Martin Shaw, 43, of Norfolk Street, Rotherham, has also been charged with assisting an offender.
Chief Superintendent Laura Koscikiewicz, district commander for Rotherham, said on Thursday: “We continue to make progress and piece together the circumstances which have led to the tragic death of this young man.
“We have been conducting several enquiries in the surrounding area and there are a small number of scenes in place as our investigations continue.
“Officers remain in the area carrying out patrols. We understand incidents of this nature cause great concern among the local community, and we will remain in your neighbourhoods over the coming days to provide additional reassurance to local residents.
“We are still keen to hear from anyone who may hold any information which could help us during our investigation. If you know something, please get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via live chat, online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 256 of 19 September 2022. You can also give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.
