The proportion of crimes prosecuted in England and Wales has plummeted to a record low of 6 per cent, with only 1.3 per cent of rapes recorded by police resulting in a charge.

New figures published by the Home Office on Thursday showed that in the year to September, figures fell for all types of offences.

Overall, 6 per cent of crimes were prosecuted, compared to 7.3 per cent the previous year.

The proportion of violent offences charged dropped from 7 per cent to 5.4 per cent year on year, robbery from 7.8 per cent to 6.9 per cent, theft from 5.2 per cent to 4.3 per cent and criminal damage from 5.1 per cent to 4.4 per cent.

Only 2.9 per cent of all sexual offences and 1.3 per cent of rapes resulted in a charge, compared to 3.6 per cent of sexual offences and 1.5 per cent of rapes in the year to September 2020.

The figures come amid record delays in the time taken for cases to be dealt with, after government cuts to court sitting days and the pandemic caused huge backlogs.

The average time taken from the recording of a serious offence to the end of crown court proceedings is now 708 days.

The number of outstanding crown court cases stands at around 60,000, including 49,000 trials.

The Criminal Bar Association, which represents barristers, warned of a “perfect storm entirely of the government’s own making”.

“It is the victims of crime and defendants alike who pay the price because of the severe shortages of judges and advocates, with it now being quite normal for complainants in serious criminal cases to be forced to wait four to five years before a trial is ever heard,” said chair Jo Sidhu QC.

“The government is still moving far too slowly in clearing a near record backlog of cases of its own creation, as a result of a court budget cut and closure campaign that pre-dated the pandemic.”

The Law Society said victims, witnesses and defendants are waiting too long to get the justice they deserve.

President Stephanie Boyce added: ““The lengthy delays in trials coming to court mean a traumatised victim can be left waiting years to see their assailant locked up, while an innocent defendant can find their life in limbo while they wait to clear their name.

“Investment in the criminal justice system is needed now.”