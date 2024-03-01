Three boys arrested after woman ‘raped near coastal beauty spot’ in North Tyneside
Northumbria Police arrested three boys on suspicion of rape following the alleged incident near Tynemouth Priory and Castle on Sunday
Three boys have been arrested by police after a woman was allegedly raped near a coastal beauty spot in North Tyneside.
The alleged attack happened close to English Heritage’s Tynemouth Priory and Castle in the seaside town of Tynemouth last Sunday at around 4pm.
Detectives questioned three boys, all aged 15, who have since been released on police bail as investigations continue.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police told The Independent: “Shortly after 3.50pm on Sunday we received a report of rape in the Tynemouth Priory and Castle area of Tynemouth.“An investigation was immediately launched by police, and the female victim continues to be supported by specialist officers.
“Officers have arrested three males, all aged 15, on suspicion of rape. They have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries. Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.”
The ruins of Tynemouth Castle and Priory overlook the North Sea and the River Tyne, and are close to the town of Tynemouth which is popular with tourists.