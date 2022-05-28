The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death.

Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.

He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name.

Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major suspect” in his killing and there is “concern” that no one will be brought to justice.

He had lived in fear of retribution (Met Police/PA)

Mr Badru’s friend Sheun David Onamusi told Sky News: “It’s really infuriating.

“It’s four years… and we haven’t had any progress in terms of bringing someone to the book.

“We would like to see some level of justice… and get some answers, some really clear answers as to why that happened.

“This was a gun crime - it was at close range, so the person had enough time to get close to him to shoot him.”

Ronke Ali Badru, Mr Badru’s mother, said threatening messages towards her son began days after the rape suspects were arrested, telling St Pancras Coroner’s Court: “Abraham was receiving messages saying ‘You’re dead meat’, ‘You’re a snitch’.

“He was so scared, he stopped going out.”

His mother Ronke Ali Badru is still fighting for justice (PA )

Mrs Badru said she originally begged police not to make her young son give evidence against the rapists, but said she was told she would be charged with perverting the course of justice if she intervened.

Her son moved to Bristol to study for his A-levels out of fear for his life, but returned to London for work after completing his Masters degree in 2016 and went by the name “Prince”.

The night he died, 26-year-old Mr Badru was on the phone with a woman when he was fatally shot as he unloaded items from the boot of his car, shortly after 11pm.

Tributes on Ferncliff Road in Hackney, where Mr Badru was shot dead (PA )

Mr Onamusi hopes that an inquest into his friend’s death will provide “clarity” on how much protection Mr Badru was given following the rape trial.

He added that he was “proud” of his friend for coming to the defence of a rape victim, saying he was an “outstanding young man”.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, from the Met Police, told Sky News: “My thoughts remain with Abraham’s family and we remain completely committed to bringing the person responsible for his murder to justice.

“The investigation remains open and we continue to review the evidence gathered so far, as well as any new information that emerges about Abraham’s murder.

“I would encourage anyone who can help the investigation to come forward.”

The full inquest into Mr Badru’s death is to be held in due course.