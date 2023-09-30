Manhunt for missing child rapist who presents ‘real risk’ to women and children

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A manhunt is underway for a child rapist who police say “presents a real risk to children and women”.

Stephen Pennington, 35, is being sought by Lancashire Police after he failed to comply with his licence conditions.

Pennington was jailed in 2009 for raping a child before being jailed again last year for breaches of a sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements.

Police described him as a “high-risk sex offender” and is being recalled to prison.

Det Con Stewart Marshall said: “Pennington is a high-risk sex offender who presents a real risk to children and women and I would appeal to anyone who sees him or knows where he could be to get in touch.”

He has links to Blackburn, Blackpool and Wigan.

Pennington is described as white, slim and around 6ft tall. He has short balding dark brown hair.

If anyone sees him or knows where he is please contact 01253 604019 or email mosovowest@lancashire.police.uk. For any immediate sightings please call 999.