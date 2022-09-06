Kensington shooting: Tributes to ‘extremely talented’ rapper shot dead in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 29-year-old rapper who was shot dead in west London has been named by police.

Maximillian Kusi-Owusu died after being gunned down in Kensington High Street just after 2am on Sunday.

Those living nearby told the PA news agency they had heard multiple shots which sounded like fireworks.

The Evening Standard said Mr Kusi-Owusu was a drill rapper known as M Lo.

A friend told the newspaper: “Fame never changed Max. He’s a very straightforward, energetic and down-to-earth human being.

“He was extremely talented musically. I’m sure his music will live on for as long as we are here.

“He knows nothing else other than to look out for his friends and family and most importantly his daughter, who he would do anything in this world for.”

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 824/04SEP, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.