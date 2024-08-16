Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rapper pleads not guilty over allegedly ‘menacing’ video about Tommy Robinson

Omar Abdirizak, who has the stage name Twista Cheese, was granted bail at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court.

Matthew Cooper
Friday 16 August 2024 13:03
Omar Abdirizak, 30, outside Birmingham Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded not guilty to sending a grossly offensive or menacing message via the public communications network (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Omar Abdirizak, 30, outside Birmingham Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded not guilty to sending a grossly offensive or menacing message via the public communications network (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A rapper arrested after posting an allegedly “menacing” video mentioning Tommy Robinson is to face trial next year after pleading not guilty.

Prosecutors dropped a previous charge of conveying false information brought against Omar Abdirizak at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, replacing it with an allegation of sending a grossly offensive or menacing message via a public communications network.

Abdirizak denied the new charge during a short appearance before District Judge David Wain and was granted bail to face trial on January 8.

The case was heard at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court (Jacob King/PA)
The case was heard at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court (Jacob King/PA) (PA Archive)

The 30-year-old, from Sparkbrook, was told a police officer will be the sole witness at the forthcoming trial.

The Birmingham-based rapper, known as Twista Cheese, is alleged to have made the video, which he posted on social media, between August 1 and 10, before it was then shared by Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, on X.

Adjourning the case, District Judge Wain told Abdirizak: “The defence have applied for unconditional bail. That is not opposed by the prosecution.

“The gentleman will be granted unconditional bail to the trial date.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in