Rashford graffiti not thought to be racially motivated, police say

The defacing of a mural of England football player Marcus Rashford is thought not to be racially motivated, police have said.

Vandals sprayed swear words across the mural in Withington, where the footballer grew up, after England lost the Euro 2020 final last Sunday in a penalty shootout.

Rashford and his two other team mates, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, who took and missed the final three penalties, were subject to racist abuse on social media after the defeat.

Greater Manchester Police say while it is keeping an open mind over the motive for defacing the artwork, detectives do not think the graffiti was racially motivated.

A police spokesperson said: “While the content of the vandalism is not believed to be of a racial nature, officers are keeping an open mind as to the motive behind defacing the artwork.”

The word “f***” was scrawled over the huge artwork and the words “s***” and “b******” were also written beside the word “Sancho”.

Superintendent Richard Timson, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “On Monday morning when we saw the damage done to the mural in Withington we were all left appalled, and we stand with the rest of the community whose solidarity against this vile abuse ever since has really shown the best of our city.

“The person responsible for this knows who they are and we believe there will be others who also suspect the identity of this offender, and I therefore urge anyone with such information to get in touch to help progress our inquiries at speed.”

No arrests have been made as CCTV footage continues to be reviewed and forensic test results from the spray paint used are awaited.

Rashford saw an outpouring of support from Manchester residents and fans following the graffiti incident. Around 200 people took the knee beside the mural on Tuesday evening and covered the mural with messages of support and England flags.

The mural has since been repaired by Akse P19, who was originally commissioned to paint it.

Additional reporting by Press Association