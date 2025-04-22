For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A van driver consumed “at least 20 lines of cocaine” before he struck a tram and then collided with a three-year-old girl walking with her parents, a court has heard.

Louisa Palmisano, known as Lulu, died in hospital from her injuries after she was struck on the pavement while walking with her parents on a family trip to Manchester on 22 February.

Rawal Rehman left the scene of the collision in Mosley Street at about 10am but was later arrested.

Rehman, aged 35, of Lambton Road, Manchester, pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving in his Mercedes Sprinter van.

Prosecutor Rachel Shenton told the court that Rehman had visited two massage parlours in the city in the early hours of 22 February.

She added the defendant had taken “at least 20 lines of cocaine” in seven hours.

Judge Alan Conrad KC heard it was the prosecution’s case that Rehman’s driving was adversely affected by his consumption of controlled drugs.

open image in gallery Rehman was remanded in custody until sentencing on 27 May at Manchester Crown Court ( PA Archive )

Rehman was remanded in custody until sentencing on 27 May for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

In a statement, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Rehman ignored stop signs and gave the driver of the tram no time to react before it struck the side of the van, which then mounted the pavement.

Abbie Clarke, senior crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Our thoughts go out to Lulu’s family who must bear this unimaginable loss.

“Rawal Rehman ignored the stop signs and tram warning signs when he drove straight into the path of an oncoming tram, and it is clear his driving fell far short of what is expected of a competent and careful driver.

“Rehman failed to take responsibility for his actions. He fled the scene in a taxi and denied that he drove dangerously in interview, only accepting responsibility on his third hearing before the court. He must now face the consequences for his role in this wholly avoidable tragedy.”

In 2017, Rehman was jailed for three years for conspiracy to pervert the course after he torched a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision which killed a 25-year-old man in Chorlton, Manchester.

Following Lulu’s death, her family from Burnley, Lancashire, said: “Louisa was the sweetest, kindest, and most generous little girl. She was full of creativity and joy, and she absolutely loved going to nursery every day.

“Her absence has left a devastating void in our family – she was our only child, our whole world. We were simply enjoying a happy family day out in Manchester when this unimaginable tragedy struck. In an instant, our lives were shattered beyond repair.

“The pain of losing her is unbearable, and we miss her more than words can ever express.”