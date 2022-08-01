Man charged with murder after train passenger attacked at Reading station
Man in 20s attacked at station on Saturday
A man has been charged with murder after a 24-year-old train passenger was fatally injured on a platform at Reading station.
Kirkpatrick Virgo, of Slough, Berkshire, is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday.
He has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
The charges relate to the death of a 24-year-old man who was attacked at the station on Saturday, following an altercation on a train.
British Transport Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 665 of 30/07/22.
To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.