Man charged with murder after train passenger attacked at Reading station

A man has been charged with murder after a 24-year-old train passenger was fatally injured on a platform at Reading station.

Kirkpatrick Virgo, of Slough, Berkshire, is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

He has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The charges relate to the death of a 24-year-old man who was attacked at the station on Saturday, following an altercation on a train.

British Transport Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 665 of 30/07/22.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.