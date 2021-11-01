Three teenagers arrested in murder probe over ‘targeted incident’ in Reading

A murder probe has been launched in Reading following the fatal stabbing of a man in his twenties, police have confirmed.

Thames Valley Police said an 18-year-old man and two 19-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Romany Lane, Tilehurst around 10.40pm on Sunday. However, after attending the scene, the man in his twenties was pronounced dead. The man’s family has been informed and is being supported by officers. It is believed the attack was targeted, Thames Valley Police said.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man last night. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this difficult time. We are currently in the early stages of this investigation and three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“At this time we believe that this was a targeted incident and that there is no risk to the wider public. A scene watch is in place in Romany Lane and local residents will see an increased police presence whilst we continue with the investigation.”

“If anyone has any concerns please speak to one of our uniformed officers.

“Anyone with information that may help our investigation can make a report by calling 101 or online, quoting reference 43210492275. Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”