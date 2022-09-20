Jump to content

Arsonist admits murder over fatal fire in block of flats

Hakeem Kigundu will be sentenced next month.

Isobel Frodsham
Tuesday 20 September 2022 13:41
Hakeem Kigundu (Handout/PA)
Hakeem Kigundu (Handout/PA)

A man has admitted murder, arson and grievous bodily harm after he set fire to a block of flats in Reading, killing two people, police have said.

Hakeem Kigundu, 32, pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to two counts of murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm and one count of arson with intent to endanger life, Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

Kigundu was accused of starting a fire at a block of flats in Rowe Court, Reading, where he was previously living, on December 15 last year.

The fire then spread, causing major damage to the building, trapping residents inside.

Two of the residents – Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45 – were killed. Two other people were seriously injured.

Kigundu will be sentenced at Reading Crown Court next month (Martin Halfpenny/PA)
(PA Archive)

Senior investigating officer detective inspector Sally Spencer, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Kigundu’s actions were devastating. Because he started a fire, Richard Burgess and Neil Morris have lost their lives, two other people have been seriously injured and all the residents have lost their homes and treasured possessions.

“The families of Mr Burgess and Mr Morris in particular have had to endure the unimaginable pain of waiting weeks for the bodies of their loved ones to be recovered from the site, as the building was so badly damaged that it was unsafe to remove them more quickly.

“I want to thank the families of Mr Burgess and Mr Morris, all the residents of Rowe Court who have lost their homes in such tragic circumstances, and the wider community for their cooperation and support during this extremely difficult time.

“I’m pleased that Kigundu has pleaded guilty today, and that the families of Mr Burgess and Mr Morris will at least be spared the trauma of a trial.”

Kigundu will be sentenced at the same court over a two-day hearing on October 6 and 7.

