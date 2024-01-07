Police search for hunters after footballer shot during match in rural Ireland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are looking for a group of hunters after a footballer was shot during a match in rural Ireland.

The victim was playing under the floodlights at a sports venue in Rear Cross, County Tipperary when he was shot in the arm at 9pm on Saturday.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the shooting treating the victim at the scene before taking him by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

His injures are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

A Gardaí spokesman said: “The scene is preserved for forensic and technical examination and investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

“They are particularly appealing to individuals who may have been hunting in the area at the time to come forward.”

Local Cllr for Nenagh Seamie Morris reacting to the shooting, posted on X: “My God.

“Rear Cross was one of my favourite places to play soccer and then enjoy the Appres Soccer in Kennedys [pub].”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station 067-50450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.