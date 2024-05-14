For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A teacher told a jury she had ruined her “dream job” with stupid “mistakes” but denied having sex with two teenage pupils.

Rebecca Joynes, 30, admitted she had broken safeguarding rules as a teacher by being in contact with the boys on Snapchat and then having them back at her apartment in Salford Quays.

She was already suspended from her high school job and on bail for alleged sexual activity with boy A, 15, when she allegedly took the virginity of a second boy, known as boy B, 16, who she later became pregnant by. Neither teenager can be identified.

Joynes denies any sexual activity took place with boy A, whose semen was recovered from her bedsheets and said that the relationship with boy B only began after he had left school and she had lost her job as a teacher, so no legal offence was committed as she was no longer in a position of trust.

On Tuesday, the defendant was cross-examined by prosecutor, Joe Allman, for a second day, as he pointed out “similarities” in both cases.

He said both boys were 15 when she began taking each one into her flat and both had been communicating with her on Snapchat – where messages are deleted and not recoverable by police.

In both cases, the activity was a secret from their parents and they both flirted with her, boy A, calling her “sexy” and boy B, sending her a message saying, “Get your t**s out.”

“What did you reply?” Mr Allman asked.

“Laughing faces,” Joynes replied.

Mr Allman said instead of shutting such behaviour down, Joynes gave “ambiguous” responses.

“Can we remind ourselves, this is a 15-year-old boy,” Mr Allman said.

“I know, yes,” Joynes said.

Joynes arrives at Manchester Crown Court ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

Joynes maintained that sex with boy B only began after he turned 16 and had left school and she was dismissed from her job.

Mr Allman said: “So, even though you have been having boy B around your flat since the age of 15, sex only began within five days of being dismissed?”

“Yes,” replied Joynes.

Mr Allman continued, “You did not find him sexy until the point it became legal.”

Boy B has told the jury that while he was still at school, Joynes straddled and kissed him at her flat, and then on a second occasion, they had full sex.

This was after Joynes had been arrested, suspended from her job and bailed while police investigated allegations of contact with boy A.

Joynes said boy B contacted her to see how she was and, as she was lonely, she liked the attention and a friendship grew.

They would go for walks and he would visit her flat, as she preferred staying in her apartment in Salford rather than with her parents on the Wirral.

Joynes said: “Speaking to my family, I had made mistakes, I had basically ruined my chances with my dream job.”

Mr Allmans said Joynes had a supportive family, a sister and a best friend back home, but instead chose the company of a 15-year-old boy in Salford.

“How on earth can that second scenario be a draw for you?” Mr Allman asked.

Joynes said: “I was stupid but I did choose that option, obviously I was breaking my bail conditions.”

The defendant claimed that her relationship with boy B soured and he became “controlling”.

Mr Allman said: “Let’s look at the reality of the situation. You were 29, living in a flat, had a good income, drove an Audi A1. He was a child, you were an adult. He was a pupil, you were a teacher.

“He lived with his mum and dad, they were not supposed to know about your liaisons with him. Who was controlling who?”

Jurors heard Joynes and boy B rowed and could not decide on whether to keep their baby or have an abortion.

Boy B claims he tried to end the relationship but did not know how to, he called Joynes a “paedo” and told her to find someone her own age but added that she put emotional pressure on him to keep their relationship going.

Mr Allman cited a letter she wrote to boy B, saying: “Every inch of you is perfect. You are all I ever dream about.”

Joynes said: “This was a year after he left school. I was in love with him. I was pregnant with his child.”

Joynes denies six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust.

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday morning.