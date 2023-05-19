Man pleads guilty to crashing into mother who pushed her baby’s pram to safety

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving after crashing into a mother who managed to pushed her baby’s pram to safety.

Dale Clark, of New Milton, Hampshire, was driving a Toyota RAV4 car when it hit Rebecca Sharp in the Redhill Park area of Bournemouth, Dorset, at 9am on April 11.

Mrs Sharp, in her 30s, was taken to hospital with a life-threatening injury and remains unconscious and in a critical condition, Bournemouth Crown Court was told.

Clark, 38, pleaded guilty to the dangerous driving charge and failing to stop after an accident but denies charges of drink-driving and drug driving after using cocaine.

Defending, barrister Nick Robinson said Clark maintains “he was not under the influence of alcohol and cocaine at the time of the offences” – only afterwards.

Rebecca still hasn’t woken, she has opened her eyes and moved her lips but is not responding in any kind Prosecutor

Judge William Mousley KC said charges of drink and drug-driving have to be tried in a magistrates’ court and adjourned the case for sentencing until after those charges have been transferred.

He told the victim’s loved ones, who sat in court: “I am not allowed to try cases of drink-driving or drug-driving, that’s why this case cannot proceed in this court.”

Updating the court on Mrs Sharp’s condition, prosecutor Andrew Houston said: “Rebecca still hasn’t woken. She has opened her eyes and moved her lips but is not responding in any kind.

“When opening her eyes, she doesn’t appear to see anything. She has had no further CT scan but has had a scan to check she isn’t fitting because of these eye movements which confirms she isn’t fitting.

“It’s early days and the consultant could expect to see changes around six months.

“It’s waiting to see what level of recovery.”

Judge Mousley imposed a driving ban on Clark and adjourned the case for a further hearing on June 20.

He told the defendant: “In the meantime you will be remanded in custody. You are formally disqualified from driving as of today.”