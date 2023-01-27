For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman killed a friend of her mother’s while high and then left a disturbing voicemail for her ex-boyfriend in which she confessed.

Rebecca Press, 31, was sentenced to life in prison this week after being found guilty of the murder of Marc Ash in July last year.

After the fatal attack with a kitchen knife she burst into her mother Michelle Press’s bedroom in Caerphilly, South Wales, and told her “I have stabbed your f****** best friend”, before fleeing the scene.

Rebecca Press was high on drugs and alcohol when she knifed 57-year-old Marc Ash

An audio recording captures the moment Press called her ex Ashley Allan to admit what she had done.

“Ash it’s really bad,” she can be heard to say. “It’s really f****** bad. I’ve just stabbed someone and killed them. I’ve just murdered someone, please phone me now. F***. I’ve just murdered someone.”

Press can be heard crying and screaming on the recording.

CCTV footage caught Press walking with Mr Ash after a night out just before the killing took place.

She initially denied murder claiming she acted in self defence but she changed her plea to guilty during her trial at Cardiff Crown Court. Press was sentenced on Thursday and will serve a minimum of 20 years for the killing.

In a statement written by Mr Ash’s parents and read to the court at the sentencing hearing they said: “Marc’s life was tragically taken from him. His family and friends are devastated by his shocking demise.

“He was a gentle soul, unassuming in his demeanour, a gentleman. To simply say he will be sadly missed is an understatement but we have indeed been blessed to have him.”

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Superintendent Michelle Chaplin said: “This is a tragic and senseless incident which led to the death of a loved man.

“The family of Marc Ash have been left devastated by their loss and have had to hear distressing details about their loved ones’ death through the court trial as they sought to get justice for Marc’s death.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Marc’s family and friends for their courage, dignity and support throughout our investigation. No sentence can make up for their loss, our thoughts remain with them.”