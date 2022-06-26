Woman, 36, found in street dies after ‘horrific assault’ as murder investigation launched

Liam James
Sunday 26 June 2022 16:28
(Independent)

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a woman in Ilford.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 2.44am on Sunday to Cranbrook Road, Ilford, where they found a seriously injured woman.

A woman, 36, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and died later in the morning.

The victim was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station when she was attacked.

A crime scene remained in place on Cranbrook Road and local reports said traffic had built up around the scene.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who leads the Metropolitan Police’s East Area Basic Command Unit, said: “Our investigation remains in the critical early stages and is now being led by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.

“The woman had been subjected to a horrific assault and sadly passed away as a result of her injuries.”

“Urgent enquiries have been under way since the very early hours of Sunday morning to identify the woman. At this time formal identification is yet to take place but the woman’s family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

“Teams of dedicated officers are working at pace to establish what happened and identify the person responsible. This includes full forensic examination of the scene and the surrounding area, house to house enquiries and a focus on identifying all available CCTV. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, of the Met’s Specialist Crime North Command, is leading the investigation. He said officers needed to speak with every possible witness and anyone with information on the incident.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the Cranbrook Road area of Ilford between 02.00 and 03.00 on Sunday morning to get in touch, including anyone who drove through the area and may have dashcam footage. We also want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the wider Ilford area overnight.”

More follows...

