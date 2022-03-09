Redditch: Six men arrested after man, 53, dies outside Asda
Several ‘young men’ in police custody after injured man dies following incident at supermarket
Six people have been arrested after a 53-year-old man died following an incident outside an Asda store.
Police were initially called the supermarket, in Redditch, Worcestershire, following reports a man was injured at about 7.20pm on Tuesday.
The man later died at the scene, West Mercia Police said, adding that officers were providing support for his family.
Following a search of the area, six “young men” were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody, police said.
Officers in white forensic suits could be seen combing an area cordoned off outside the supermarket entrance on Tuesday night.
Police remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police appealed for anyone who was in the area of Asda around the time of the incident to contact officers if they had any information that may help the investigation.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.