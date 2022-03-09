Six people have been arrested after a 53-year-old man died following an incident outside an Asda store.

Police were initially called the supermarket, in Redditch, Worcestershire, following reports a man was injured at about 7.20pm on Tuesday.

The man later died at the scene, West Mercia Police said, adding that officers were providing support for his family.

Following a search of the area, six “young men” were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody, police said.

Officers in white forensic suits could be seen combing an area cordoned off outside the supermarket entrance on Tuesday night.

Police remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police appealed for anyone who was in the area of Asda around the time of the incident to contact officers if they had any information that may help the investigation.