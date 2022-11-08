Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Vandals snap First World War memorial in half ahead of Remembrance Day

‘Unfortunately the figure was a limited edition and is not able to be replaced,’ says council

Ed Cullinane
Tuesday 08 November 2022 10:39
<p>Devon and Cornwall Police is now investigating</p>

Devon and Cornwall Police is now investigating

(Exeter City Council / SWNS)

A limited-edition First World War memorial has been snapped in half by vandals just days before Remembrance Day.

Exeter City Council shared photographs of the broken metal figure outside the city’s Guildhall on Monday.

Pictures show the black metal silhouette of a soldier known as the “silent soldier” having been cut in two.

The symbol was created in 2014, on the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the Great War.

On Remembrance Day on Friday it will have been 104 years since the conflict ended.

Recommended

Outraged city councillors said that the memorial was irreplacable and have reported the vandalism to Devon and Cornwall Police.

In a statement posted on its website, Exeter City Council wrote: “The figure was snapped it two sometime over the weekend and the vandalism has been reported to the police.

“Unfortunately the figure was a limited edition and is not able to be replaced.”

Yolonda Henson, the mayor of Exeter, said she was “deeply saddened and disappointed”.

“The Silent Soldier was on display outside the guildhall as a sign of respect for all those that have lost their lives during conflict.”

Recommended

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or email 101@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in